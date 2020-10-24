Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel hails 'new era' with Sudan but Palestinians lament 'new stab in the back'

NETANYAHU SIDESTEPS U.S. DOMESTIC POLITICS The announcement of a U.S. brokered deal between Israel and a third Arab state comes less than two weeks before President Donald Trump faces voters in an election.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 00:08 IST
Israel hails 'new era' with Sudan but Palestinians lament 'new stab in the back'

Israel hailed a new era in its relations with the Arab world on Friday after the announcement of plans to normalize ties with Sudan, an agreement the Palestinians described as a "new stab in the back".

"This is a new era. An era of true peace. A peace that is expanding with other Arab countries - three of them in recent weeks," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement. Israel reached normalization agreements last month with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. "In Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, the three principles of the Arab League were adopted in 1967: No peace with Israel, no recognition of Israel, and no negotiations with Israel," said Netanyahu.

"Whereas today Khartoum says - yes to peace with Israel, yes to recognition of Israel and to normalization with Israel." Israel's recent rapprochement with some of its Arab neighbors reflects shifting regional priorities, and shared concerns about Iran.

But Palestinians say Arab countries have set back the cause of peace by abandoning a long-standing demand that Israel give up land for a Palestinian state before it can receive recognition. “The Palestinian presidency stresses its condemnation and its rejection to normalization of ties with the state of the Israeli occupation, which occupies the land of Palestine,” said a statement published by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's office, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Wasel Abu Youssef, a senior member of Abbas's Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), said Sudan’s move "represents a new stab in the back of the Palestinian people and a betrayal of the just Palestinian cause”. NETANYAHU SIDESTEPS U.S. DOMESTIC POLITICS

The announcement of a U.S. brokered deal between Israel and a third Arab state comes less than two weeks before President Donald Trump faces voters in an election. Netanyahu tweeted about the deal, including in Arabic, and thanked Trump and his team for their role in brokering it. He said Israeli and Sudanese delegations would soon meet to discuss cooperation in areas including agriculture and trade.

But during a telephone call with Trump - a close ally - Netanyahu sidestepped remarks from Trump denigrating his opponent Joe Biden, who leads in opinion polls. “Do you think Sleepy Joe could have made this deal, Bibi, Sleepy Joe... Somehow I don’t think so,” Trump asked Netanyahu on the call.

Netanyahu, reliant on bipartisan support for Israel in Washington, responded: "Uh... one thing I can tell you is we appreciate the help for peace from anyone in America." In Gaza, a Palestinian territory controlled by the Islamist group Hamas, a spokesman for the group, Fawzi Barhoum, told Reuters Sudan’s move was a step in the "wrong direction". Sudan, under President Omar Bashir who was deposed last year after 30 years in power, was long an ally of Hamas.

"Sudan joining other countries in normalizing ties with the Israeli occupation will encourage the Zionist enemy to commit more crimes and more violations against the Palestinian people," said Barhoum.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

Short queues in China as Apple's newest iPhone 12 hits stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden win would bring relief but few fixes, says Merkel ally

A sigh of relief would go around the world if Democratic challenger Joe Biden wins the U.S. presidency but Berlin would still face many of the same policy problems with Washington, Germanys coordinator for transatlantic ties said on Friday....

Rajasthan govt to launch campaign to check food adulteration during festive season from Oct 26

Rajasthan Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup on Friday issued an order for the launch of a special campaign from next week to check food adulteration during the festive season, an official release said. The campaign will be run from October 26 ...

Mathura: Court rejects bail plea of two in murder case

The district and sessions court here on Friday rejected the bail plea of two people in a murder caseAshish Chaturvedi, alias Chulli and Abhishek Chaturvedi, alias Pav, are accused of killing Basant Lal Chaturvedi and Sundar Lal Chaturvedi. ...

BRIEF-COVID-19 Vaccine Trial From AstraZeneca, Oxford Can Resume In U.S. - WSJ

Oct 23 Reuters - COVID-19 VACCINE TRIAL FROM ASTRAZENECA, OXFORD CAN RESUME IN U.S. - WSJ FEDERAL HEALTH REGULATORS HAVE DECIDED TO ALLOW RESUMPTION OF U.S. STUDIES OF COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE FROM ASTRAZENECA, UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020