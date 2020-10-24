Mathura: Court rejects bail plea of two in murder case

The district and sessions court here on Friday rejected the bail plea of two people in a murder case

Ashish Chaturvedi, alias Chulli; and Abhishek Chaturvedi, alias Pav, are accused of killing Basant Lal Chaturvedi and Sundar Lal Chaturvedi. The incident had taken place in Mathura’s Gali Bhikchand area on June 22 this year

Since both accused have confessed to their crime, their bail application was rejected by District and Sessions Judge Sadhna Rani Thakur, government counsel Shiv Ram Singh said. Earlier, police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on each of the accused as they were evading arrest.