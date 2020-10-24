J-K Police registers case in connection with child pornography in Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered a case in connection with production, possession and transmission of child pornography by some persons in the valley, a police spokesman said on Friday. The case was registered by the Cyber Police on the basis of 'Tipline Reports' received from the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), a US-based non-profit organization.

Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone, Srinagar has received a number of reports from the NCMEC against the individuals residing in the Kashmir valley who have published, transmitted, circulated child pornography on social media platforms, the spokesman said. He said the NCMEC receives tip-offs through citizens, service providers and uses software to track child pornography content uploading/sharing online that is then shared with law enforcement agencies in the form of 'Tipline Reports'.

Based on the reports, a case was registered in Cyber Police Station Kashmir and investigation was initiated, he said. The spokesman said a number of paedophiles from the valley were found involved in either transmission or uploading of child pornography contents on the social media platforms.

The accused will be arrested in the coming days, he said..