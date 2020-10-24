Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K Police registers case in connection with child pornography in Kashmir

The case was registered by the Cyber Police on the basis of 'Tipline Reports' received from the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), a US-based non-profit organization. Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone, Srinagar has received a number of reports from the NCMEC against the individuals residing in the Kashmir valley who have published, transmitted, circulated child pornography on social media platforms, the spokesman said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-10-2020 01:07 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 01:07 IST
J-K Police registers case in connection with child pornography in Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered a case in connection with production, possession and transmission of child pornography by some persons in the valley, a police spokesman said on Friday. The case was registered by the Cyber Police on the basis of 'Tipline Reports' received from the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), a US-based non-profit organization.

Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone, Srinagar has received a number of reports from the NCMEC against the individuals residing in the Kashmir valley who have published, transmitted, circulated child pornography on social media platforms, the spokesman said. He said the NCMEC receives tip-offs through citizens, service providers and uses software to track child pornography content uploading/sharing online that is then shared with law enforcement agencies in the form of 'Tipline Reports'.

Based on the reports, a case was registered in Cyber Police Station Kashmir and investigation was initiated, he said. The spokesman said a number of paedophiles from the valley were found involved in either transmission or uploading of child pornography contents on the social media platforms.

The accused will be arrested in the coming days, he said..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

Short queues in China as Apple's newest iPhone 12 hits stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. judge denies new government bid to remove China's WeChat from U.S. app stores

A U.S. judge in San Francisco on Friday rejected a Justice Department request to reverse a decision that allowed Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google to continue to offer Chinese-owned WeChat for download in U.S. app stores. U.S. Magistrate J...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Borat bounces back just ahead of U.S. electionsIn 2006, he shocked the world with his scathing cultural satire of the United States in Borat. Now British comedian Sacha Baron Cohe...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Ghislaine Maxwell repeatedly denies witnessing underage sex, other misconduct in Epstein depositionGhislaine Maxwell forcefully rejected suggestions she had seen the late financier Jeffre...

Heads of Facebook, Twitter could testify to U.S. Senate panel post-election -Sen. Graham

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee is close to an agreement with Twitter head Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg that would have them testify to the panel later this year, Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham told reporters on Frida...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020