Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar polls: Two excise officials suspended, four shifted

The Election Commission (EC) has suspended two excise superintendents and transferred four others for not demonstrating "alertness and effectiveness" in the seizure of liquor in poll-bound Bihar, an official said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 24-10-2020 09:41 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 09:41 IST
Bihar polls: Two excise officials suspended, four shifted

The Election Commission (EC) has suspended two excise superintendents and transferred four others for not demonstrating "alertness and effectiveness" in the seizure of liquor in poll-bound Bihar, an official said. The EC gave the directives in this regard during a review meeting held via video-conference with the observers of the 78 Assembly constituencies that are going to polls in the first round of the three-phase Bihar polls on October 28, Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) Sanjay Kumar Singh said in a release on Friday.

The poll panel noticed that the performance of some districts in terms of expenditure monitoring, including a control on excise activities, has been dismal, he said, quoting EC officials. "Excise in-charges of these districts have not demonstrated alertness and effectiveness in the seizure of liquor, which vitiates the electoral environment," Singh said.

Nitin Kumar and Bipin Kumar, the excise superintendents of Arwal and Sheikhpura districts respectively, have been suspended, the release said. According to it, excise superintendents Krishna Murari (Jehanabad), Devendra Kumar (Buxar), Shailendra Choudhary (Lakhisarai) and Sanjeev Thakur (Jamui) have been transferred with immediate effect. During the review meeting, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora asked the authorities concerned to expedite the search and seizure operations in the state in order to further improve and strengthen the electoral environment for holding free-and-fair polls.

The EC reviewed the overall poll preparations, be it the issue of training or providing facilities to elderly voters, Singh said..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia's king to consult with rulers amid talk of emergency

Malaysias King Al-Sultan Abdullah will consult with other rulers to discuss proposals by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, the palace said on Saturday after sources told Reuters the premier had asked the king to declare a state of emergency....

In Asia, U.S.'s Pompeo expected to bolster allies against China

U.S. Secretary of State of Mike Pompeo is flying to India next week to strengthen strategic ties with a nation that is locked in a military standoff with China, in Washingtons latest effort to bolster allies against Beijing. As part of an i...

PVR Cinemas Welcomes Back Movie Lovers with Film Festivals, Food, and Unlimited Fun

- Screening popular Hollywood movies from 23rd - 29th October 2020 across four cities NEW DELHI, Oct. 23, 2020 PRNewswire -- PVR Cinemas, the largest and the most premium film exhibition company adds cheer to the festive season in 2020, sc...

Top Trump adviser wants more nations to field asylum claims

One of President Donald Trumps top priorities on immigration, if he wins a second term, would be to use agreements with Central American governments as models to get countries around the world to field asylum claims from people seeking refu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020