Explosives dump of Maoists unearthed in C'garh

Security forces have recovered a cache of explosives from a forest on a hill in insurgency- hit Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Saturday.

PTI | Dantewada | Updated: 24-10-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 11:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Security forces have recovered a cache of explosives from a forest on a hill in insurgency- hit Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, the recovery was made from Duvalikarka hill under Kuakonda police station limits on Friday evening by a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

Some local villagers had informed the police that Naxals have hidden explosive materials on the hill with a plan to execute some major attack on security personnel, following which the patrolling team rushed to the spot, he said. While cordoning off the forests on the hill, two tiffin bombs weighing five kgs each, three pipe bombs, two batteries, a 50-meter electric wire, one box of syringe used in pressure IEDs, material used by Chetna Natya Mandli (CNM-a cultural outfit of Maoists) and Maoist literature hidden at the spot, were seized, he said.

