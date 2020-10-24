Heroin worth Rs 20 crore seized in Kolkata, 2 arrested

Heroin worth Rs 20 crore seized in Kolkata, 2 arrestedPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-10-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 18:56 IST
Kolkata Police has seized over 4kg of heroin from a goods vehicle in Garden Reach area of thecity, and arrested two persons in this connection
Acting on a tip-off, a team intercepted the vehicle onFriday night and seized heroin weighing 4.20 kg, worth aroundRs 20 crore in the international market, a senior policeofficer said
"It was kept concealed inside the vehicle. The duowere trying to smuggle the drug. We are investigating thematter," she said.