Heroin worth Rs 20 crore seized in Kolkata, 2 arrested

Kolkata Police has seized over 4kg of heroin from a goods vehicle in Garden Reach area of thecity, and arrested two persons in this connection

Acting on a tip-off, a team intercepted the vehicle onFriday night and seized heroin weighing 4.20 kg, worth aroundRs 20 crore in the international market, a senior policeofficer said

"It was kept concealed inside the vehicle. The duowere trying to smuggle the drug. We are investigating thematter," she said.