Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha session called on October 31

The 15th Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha's fifth session will be convened on October 31.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 24-10-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 23:31 IST
The 15th Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha's fifth session will be convened on October 31. On the direction of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha's Speaker Dr CP Joshi, the Vidhan Sabha secretary Pramil Kumar Mathur issued an official notification on Saturday.

Sources said that the session will also discuss the centre's farm bills that were passed recently by the parliament. Notably, the Vidhan Sabha had been adjourned sine die on August 24 when it was convened the last time. (ANI)

