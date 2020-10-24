Cop suspended for growing beard in UP's Baghpat reinstated after shaving it off

The cop who had been suspended for keeping a beard despite warnings from his senior was reinstated after he shaved it off, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Singh on Saturday. The cop, Intezar Ali, a Sub-Inspector rank officer posted at Ramala police station had been suspended for lack of discipline on October 20.

He had earlier been asked thrice by the SP, Baghpat to shave off his beard but to no avail. The matter had been widely reported and had been highly debated in the past few days. "In Baghpat district a sub-Inspector of police, Intezar Ali, had been suspended because he had kept a beard without permission. Today he forwarded an application to me stating that he has cut his beard as per police manual. Therefore, orders for his reinstatement were issued and he has rejoined duty," Singh told reporters here. (ANI)