Congress 'promoting' elements that divide society for political mileage: Rajasthan BJP legislator

BJP legislator Vasudev Devnani on Sunday alleged that the Congress divided Jaipur into two municipal corporation areas for "promoting such elements" that divide society for political mileage. Devnani blamed the Congress for mismanagement in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation in the last two years.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-10-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 21:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

BJP legislator Vasudev Devnani on Sunday alleged that the Congress divided Jaipur into two municipal corporation areas for "promoting such elements" that divide society for political mileage. The Congress after coming to power in the state created the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation and the Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation. They were carved out of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation. "It has been the nature of the Congress to divide. It has divided Jaipur into two municipal corporations for taking political mileage and promoting such elements that worked to divide Jaipur," Devnani, who is the BJP's in-charge for the Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation election, told reporters.

The Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation covers the old parts of Jaipur also known as the walled city, which has been declared a heritage site by UNESCO. This part of the Rajasthan capital has a sizeable minority population. "The BJP will not let the Congress make Jaipur another Hyderabad and Congress MLAs here become Asaduddin Owaisis," he said.

Owaisi is the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and represents Hyderabad in the Lok Sabha. Relief material was distributed to Congress supporters and a certain section during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, but a large section was deprived from ration kits, Devnani alleged. He said that BJP will win in both the municipal corporations in the elections on October 29 and November 1. Devnani blamed the Congress for mismanagement in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation in the last two years. He raised issues related to dilapidated roads, door-to-door garbage collection, LED street lights, drinking water and stray animals on roads.

