Gujarat reports 919 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

As many as 919 new positive cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths were reported in Gujarat, said state Family and Welfare Department on Sunday.

According to the state Family and Welfare Department, 963 people were discharged while the number of active cases stands at 13,936 in the state.

The state conducted 51,370 coronavirus tests today taking the tally of total tests to 57,42,742. While there are 65 people on ventilators in the state. (ANI)