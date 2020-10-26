Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarus opposition prepares nationwide strike after police crackdown on protests

Exiled opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Sunday called on Belarusians to begin a nationwide strike after police forces loyal to veteran President Alexander Lukashenko fired stun grenades to disperse mass protests. Police used stun grenades against protesters they headed towards Independence Palace in the capital. People carrying the red-and-white flags of the Belarusian opposition movement scattered as loud bangs and flashes lit up the city's streets after nightfall, videos showed.

Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 26-10-2020 01:16 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 01:02 IST
Belarus opposition prepares nationwide strike after police crackdown on protests
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Exiled opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Sunday called on Belarusians to begin a nationwide strike after police forces loyal to veteran President Alexander Lukashenko fired stun grenades to disperse mass protests. Tsikhanouskaya had previously set a "People's Ultimatum" for Lukashenko to resign by Sunday night, promising to call the strike if he did not.

Lukashenko, who has ruled for more than a quarter of a century, has signalled he would ignore the ultimatum. "The regime once again showed Belarusians that force is the only thing it is capable of," Tsikhanouskaya wrote in a statement. "That's why tomorrow, Oct. 26, a national strike will begin."

It was not immediately clear how many Belarusians would answer her call. But in a show of opposition strength, tens of thousands marched through Minsk and other cities on the 11th straight weekend of mass protests since a disputed election. Police used stun grenades against protesters they headed towards Independence Palace in the capital.

People carrying the red-and-white flags of the Belarusian opposition movement scattered as loud bangs and flashes lit up the city's streets after nightfall, videos showed. Explosions and white smoke filled residential areas as people hid behind vehicles and ran from police, the videos, shared online by news organisations, showed.

Law enforcement confirmed that riot control weapons had been used and detentions had taken place, the Russian news agency RIA reported. Human rights group Vesna-96 said 216 people had been detained so far on Sunday.

RIOT POLICE An interior ministry spokeswoman said it was too early to say how many people had been injured or detained. "We will only know by the morning if there are any injured people," Olga Chemodanova was cited by RIA as saying.

Earlier on Sunday, crowds streamed through the capital shouting "strike", waving flags and beating drums. Twelve metro stations were closed, helmeted riot police patrolled the streets and mobile internet services were disrupted in Minsk. Two journalists were detained ahead of the protest, a local journalists' association said.

Tens of people were detained and security forces used tear gas in the western town of Lida, RIA quoted the regional branch of the interior ministry as saying. Lukashenko has shown little inclination to quit, buoyed by loans and the offer of military support from traditional ally Russia.

The president's main opponents have been jailed or fled into exile following the Aug. 9 election, which Lukashenko's opponents accuse him of rigging to win a sixth straight term. He denies electoral fraud. Tsikhanouskaya, his main electoral challenger, led the calls for the strike if Lukashenko refused to release all political prisoners and resign to make way for a new election.

The United States, the European Union, Britain, and Canada have imposed sanctions against a string of senior officials in Belarus accused of fraud and human rights abuses in the wake of the presidential election. Lukashenko has accused Western countries of meddling in the internal affairs of Belarus and trying to instigate a violent uprising against him.

In a call with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday, he said Belarus and Russia were ready to respond jointly to external threats, Belarusian state television reported.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Cause of Alzheimer's disease traced to mutation in common enzyme: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tropical Storm Zeta barrels towards Mexico's Yucatan coast, U.S. NHC says

Tropical Storm Zeta churned towards Mexicos Yucatan Peninsula on Sunday and was expected to hit the coast late on Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC said, weeks after another hurricane caused chaos in the tourist region.Zeta is ...

Pakistani PM writes to Facebook CEO seeking ban on Islamophobic content

Pakistans prime minister has written a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeking a ban on Islamophobic content on the site, warning of an increase in radicalisisation amongst Muslims, the government said on Sunday.In the letter, shared...

France reacts to boycott calls; Erdogan ups Macron insults

French authorities denounced Turkish propaganda against France that they said was aimed at fanning hate at home and abroad, and asked Sunday for calls to boycott French products cease immediately, saying such attacks were the work of a radi...

France tallies record daily COVID infections as cases surge in Europe

France registered a record 52,010 new confirmed coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, following a record 45,422 on Saturday, the health ministry said in a statement on Sunday, as a second wave of cases surges through Europe.The new...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020