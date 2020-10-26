Left Menu
Development News Edition

At least 14 civilians killed by booby traps in Egypt's Sinai

More than a dozen civilians, including women and children, were killed in Egypt's restive northern Sinai Peninsula over the past two weeks from explosive devices laid down in their homes by militants, security and medical officials said Sunday. Islamic State militants in July attacked several villages in the town of Bir al-Abd, forcing people to flee their homes.

PTI | El-Arish | Updated: 26-10-2020 04:48 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 04:48 IST
At least 14 civilians killed by booby traps in Egypt's Sinai

More than a dozen civilians, including women and children, were killed in Egypt's restive northern Sinai Peninsula over the past two weeks from explosive devices laid down in their homes by militants, security and medical officials said Sunday. Islamic State militants in July attacked several villages in the town of Bir al-Abd, forcing people to flee their homes. The military then secured the villages in August and allowed residents to return to their homes a few weeks later, the officials said.

The militants, however, had laid booby traps in several houses that killed at least 14 people, including six from the same family late on Saturday, officials said. The causalities included women and children. At least ten others have been wounded since Oct. 12 and were taken to the town's hospital for treatment, they said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Bir al-Abd was the site of a horrific extremist attack on a mosque in 2017 that killed over 300 worshippers, some of them fathers praying with their young sons. The tribes of North Sinai have been heavily targeted by militants who view their veneration of Muslim saints and shrines as heretical, forcing a mass exodus of residents from the impoverished area that has long been underdeveloped by the government. Violence and instability there intensified after the military overthrew the country's Islamist president in 2013 amid nationwide protests against the Muslim Brotherhood group's divisive rule. Extremist militants have since carried out scores of attacks, mainly targeting security forces and minority Christians.

The conflict has largely taken place out of public view, with journalists and outside observers barred from the area. The conflict has so far not expanded into the southern end of the peninsula where popular Red Sea tourist resorts are located. In February 2018, the military launched a massive operation in Sinai that also encompassed parts of the Nile Delta and deserts along the country's western border with Libya. Since then, the pace of Islamic State attacks in Sinai's north has diminished.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Cause of Alzheimer's disease traced to mutation in common enzyme: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pandemic election pays off for ruling British Columbia party

The leftist New Democrats won a majority government in the British Columbia election this weekend as voters rewarded Premier John Horgan with a second term after he took a gamble on calling an election during the COVID-19 pandemic. The NDP ...

China reports 20 new confirmed, 161 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

China reported 20 new confirmed and 161 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases on Oct. 25, the national health authority said on Monday, following a surge in symptomless infections in the northwestern Xinjiang region. The National Health Commissio...

Pence staff hit by COVID-19 outbreak as Biden says Trump has surrendered to pandemic

Vice President Mike Pence campaigned on Sunday despite a COVID-19 outbreak among his aides and President Donald Trump claimed progress as the United States set records for daily infections, prompting Democratic challenger Joe Biden to accus...

UN: 11 migrants drown off Libya; third shipwreck in week

At least 11 migrants trying to reach Europe, including a pregnant woman, drowned Sunday when their boat capsized off the coast of Libya, the UN migration agency said, making it the third migrant shipwreck in the Mediterranean Sea in a week....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020