Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC refuses blanket order on plea by Unitech MD to allow physical presence for mediation

The Delhi High Court has refused to pass a blanket order on a plea by Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra, who is lodged in Tihar Jail for allegedly cheating home buyers, seeking to permit him to be produced physically before the meditation centre here to settle disputes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 14:00 IST
HC refuses blanket order on plea by Unitech MD to allow physical presence for mediation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has refused to pass a blanket order on a plea by Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra, who is lodged in Tihar Jail for allegedly cheating home buyers, seeking to permit him to be produced physically before the meditation centre here to settle disputes. Justice Vibhu Bakhru said the court was of the view that "no such blanket order can be passed" in this regard.

The high court, however, granted liberty to Chandra to apply to the concerned trial court specifying the particulars of the matters and the dates on which he requires to attend the mediation proceedings. It said in a hearing on Friday that if any such application is made before the concerned court, it may be considered in accordance with law.

Chandra sought permission to be produced physically before the mediation centre at Patiala House Courts Complex here. Advocate Vishal Gosain, representing Chandra, submitted that he was endeavouring to settle his disputes with various persons and mediation proceedings in this regard are underway. He said the mediation proceedings were suspended for a brief period of time on account of the outbreak of COVID-19 but have since resumed.

Chandra is lodged in jail under judicial custody since August 2017 for allegedly siphoning off home buyers' money, On January 20 this year, in a respite to over 12,000 hassled home buyers of Unitech, the Supreme Court had allowed the central government to take total management control of the realty firm and appoint a new board of nominee directors. In 2018, the top court had directed a forensic audit of Unitech Ltd and its sister concerns and subsidiaries by Samir Paranjpe, Partner, Forensic and Investigation Services in M/s Grant Thornton India.

The forensic auditors had submitted their report which said that Unitech Ltd received around Rs 14,270 crore from 29,800 home buyers mostly between 2006-2014 and around Rs 1,805 crore from six financial institutions for the construction of 74 projects. The audit revealed that around Rs 5,063 crore of home buyers' money and around Rs 763 crore of funds received from financial institutions were not utilised by the company and high value investments were made off-shore tax-haven countries between 2007-2010.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus strikes start after Lukashenko ignores deadline to quit

Factory workers chanted slogans, students took to the streets and police made detentions on Monday as Belarusians answered an opposition call for a national strike to force President Alexander Lukashenko to quit, local media footage showed....

Kunal Kohli completes Richa Chadha-starrer 'Lahore Confidential' amid pandemic

With safety measures in place in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, filmmaker Kunal Kohli on Monday said he has finished the shoot of his upcoming spy thriller Lahore Confidential. Starring Richa Chadha and Arunoday Singh in the lead, the ...

Cyclist mowed down in hit-and-run case in south Delhi, driver arrested

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly mowing down a cyclist in south Delhis Fatehpur Beri area, police said on Monday. They said the accused identified as Rohit, a resident of Gwal Pahari in Gurgaon, was arrested on Sunday. He runs a...

Govt mulls extending soft loans to grain-based distilleries for raising ethanol production capacity

To boost ethanol production in the country, the government is considering extending subsidised loans to grain-based distilleries also under the ongoing scheme, according to government sources. The sources said both the petroleum and food mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020