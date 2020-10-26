Left Menu
All UP districts to have anti-human trafficking police stations

So far there are 35 anti-human trafficking units in the state which were set up in 2011 and 2016 by the then governments.

All districts of Uttar Pradesh will now have anti- human trafficking police stations to check the trafficking of women and children. These police stations will be set up in all districts of the state for effective action in trafficking cases and a government order (GO) to this effect was issued on October 20, a spokesperson said on Monday.

Forty new anti-human trafficking units will be set up to function as police stations, he said. So far there are 35 anti-human trafficking units in the state which were set up in 2011 and 2016 by the then governments.

These thanas will have the power to register FIRs, carry out investigation and take required legal action, the spokesperson said. These thanas are being set up on the directives of the central government department concerned and funds for them have been allotted by the Centre, he said.

The Centre has provided Rs 15 lakh each for the 40 new thanas, amounting to Rs six crore in total, and Rs 12 lakh each for the already existing 35 thanas, amounting to Rs 4.20 crore, the spokesman added..

