Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J-K's Pulwama district

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, the army said. The security forces have launched a joint operation at Noorpora in the district's Awantipora area on the basis of inputs provided by police, it said. "Op Noorpura, Awantipura, Pulwama. Joint operation was launched based on @JmuKmrPolice inputs today evening. Cordon was laid and contact was established. Firefight ensued. Joint Operation in progress," the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted. No casualties have been reported so far in the operation.