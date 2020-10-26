Left Menu
Woman photographer in Kerala booked over picture she posted in social media

A woman photographer was booked by police on Monday for posting in the social media, a photograph of a woman dressed as a Hindu goddess "in a disrespectful manner" in nearby Aluva.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 26-10-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 19:22 IST
A woman photographer was booked by police on Monday for posting in the social media, a photograph of a woman dressed as a Hindu goddess "in a disrespectful manner" in nearby Aluva. She withdrew the photograph after facing flak from Hindu outfits and apologised for "hurting sentiments." The picture was reportedly taken as part of a recent photo shoot done in Navaratri theme.

Dia John was booked on the basis of a complaint filed by the Hindu Aikyavedi. She has been booked under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), police said.

"I'm extremely sorry that some sentiments have been inadvertently hurt by a recent photo shoot which I did a few days back," she said in a Facebook post. She said she respects all religions and it would never be her intention to disrespect anyone.

"On behalf of the entire team, we do sincerely apologise," she said in the post..

