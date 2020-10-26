Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC asks Karnataka HC to decide CCI plea for vacating stay on probe against Amazon, Flipkart

Amazon had moved the high court seeking a stay on the investigation ordered by the CCI. Flipkart also filed a petition in the High Court seeking to quash the order passed by the CCI directing a probe into allegations of anti-competitive conduct.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 19:36 IST
SC asks Karnataka HC to decide CCI plea for vacating stay on probe against Amazon, Flipkart
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Karnataka High Court to decide the CCI plea for vacating stay on the investigation against e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart for alleged anti-competitive practices. A bench comprising Justices A M Khanwikar, Dinesh Maheswari and Sanjiv Khanna asked the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to approach the High Court for relief. "In deference to the observation made by the Court, learned Solicitor General (appearing for CCI) has agreed to move the High Court, in the first instance, for appropriate directions, including for modification and vacating the interim relief granted to the respondents (e-commerce firms)", the bench said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the probe ordered against the firms was administrative in nature and would not affect the rights of any party. He sought keeping the petition pending saying there are several wider issues involved in the case.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the companies, said the CCI approached the top court after the delay of over 200 days. The bench said that the High Court would hear the matter and decide it within six weeks.

"If such application is filed before the High Court, we have no manner of doubt that the High Court will take up the same for hearing expeditiously and dispose of preferably within six weeks from the date of institution of the said application", the bench said in its order. The top court while disposing of the CCI's appeal, granted it liberty to revive it, if and when necessary. On February 14, the High Court had granted an interim stay on the investigation ordered by the CCI against Amazon and Flipkart. Amazon had moved the high court seeking a stay on the investigation ordered by the CCI.

Flipkart also filed a petition in the High Court seeking to quash the order passed by the CCI directing a probe into allegations of anti-competitive conduct. In its plea, Amazon had sought quashing and setting aside the CCI's January 13, 2020 probe order, and had also prayed the court to provide relief based on "facts and circumstances of the case in the interest of justice".

In its petition before the High Court, Amazon had contended that the CCI order had been passed "without application of mind" and would cause irreparable loss/ injury to the goodwill/reputation of the company if an investigation is allowed. The fair trade regulator CCI had in January this year ordered the probe against Flipkart and Amazon for alleged malpractices, including deep discounting and tie-ups with preferred sellers on their platforms.

The order by CCI followed complaints filed by traders' bodies including by Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, whose members comprise many traders dealing in smart phones and related accessories.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led coalition says intercepted drones launched by Yemen's Houthis

The Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen said on Monday it intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drones launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards Saudi Arabia, Saudi state news agency reported.In recent days the ...

Vaccine hopes rise as Oxford jab prompts immune response among old as well as young adults

One of the worlds leading COVID-19 experimental vaccines produces a immune response in both old and young adults, raising hopes of a path out of the gloom and economic destruction wrought by the novel coronavirus.The vaccine, developed by t...

Soccer-'Fake news': Pogba denies quitting France team over Macron comments

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on Monday denied media reports that said he quit the France national team over comments made by the countrys President Emmanuel Macron which were perceived to be against Islam.The French leader this m...

'Orderly' Trump win most favourable outcome for equities, JPMorgan says

U.S. investment bank JPMorgan expects the SP500 index to surge to 3,900 points if U.S. President Donald Trump is re-elected next week, calling such an outcome the most favourable for stock markets.A rise to 3,900 would mark a 12.6 jump from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020