6-year-old girl raped by tutor in UP's Pilibhit

A 6-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her tutor in a village here on Monday, following which the man was arrested, police said. Her tutor allegedly raped her, Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash said.

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 26-10-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 20:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 6-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her tutor in a village here on Monday, following which the man was arrested, police said. The accused has been identified as Dharmendra Maurya. The incident took place under Jahanabad police station area, they said.

The girl, a class II student, had gone for her tuition class along with a friend. Her tutor allegedly raped her, Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash said. The incident came to light after the girl returned home crying and her family informed the police, he said.

The girl has been admitted to the district hospital, while the accused has been arrested, Prakash said.

