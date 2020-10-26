Man held for objectionable tweets against Uddhav, Aaditya sent to police custody till Oct 30
A Nagpur court on Monday sent a man, who was arrested for allegedly objectionable tweets against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and State Minister Aaditya Thackeray, to police custody till October 30.ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-10-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 21:35 IST
A Nagpur court on Monday sent a man, who was arrested for allegedly objectionable tweets against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and State Minister Aaditya Thackeray, to police custody till October 30.
The man, Sameet Thakkar, was arrested on October 24 by Nagpur Police from Rajput after the objectionable tweet.
He was apprehended based on the complaint filed by Shiv Sena leader Nitin Tiwari. (ANI)
