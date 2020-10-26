6 scribes held for extortion in Odisha

Six people working in three web news channels were arrested in Bhubaneswar on the charge of extorting money from a trading company, threatening it that they would make public the firm's alleged malpractices, police said on Monday. Another accused person is at large, Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police U S Dash said.

According to a complaint lodged by the company, the accused men entered its office on Saturday and extorted Rs 1.64 lakh, besides assaulting two of its employees and ransacking the premises. The police recovered Rs 24,000 of the extorted amount from the arrested people, Dash said.

Two cars and four motorcycles used in the crime were also seized from their possessions.