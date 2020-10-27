Left Menu
3 Neeraj Bawana gang members arrested

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 11:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three alleged members of the Neeraj Bawana gang were apprehended by the Special Cell of Delhi Police early Tuesday morning after exchange of fire between the two sides in Karala area here, officials said. "Manish Dabas and Deepak alias Katiya got bullet injuries. One Prince has also been nabbed," a senior police officer said. They all were involved in an extortion case and shooting at the house of a businessman in the city's Modal Town area, the officer said. Further details are awaited.

