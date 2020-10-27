Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesian tycoon sentenced to life in jail for stock manipulation

The case caused estimated state losses of 16.81 trillion rupiah ($1.15 billion), government auditors have said. Tjokrosaputro, who ranked 43rd on business magazine Forbes's list of 50 richest people in Indonesia in 2018, had filed a lawsuit against Goldman in 2016 over the ownership of shares in Hanson International.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 13:23 IST
Indonesian tycoon sentenced to life in jail for stock manipulation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An Indonesian graft court has sentenced businessman Benny Tjokrosaputro to life in prison for a stock manipulation scheme that helped trigger losses of more than $1 billion at state insurer Asuransi Jiwasraya, state news agency Antara said.

Three of the insurer's executives were among the five other defendants sentenced to life terms in one of Indonesia's biggest anti-graft trials by a special corruption court in Jakarta, the capital. Tjokrosaputro, who had made international headlines with a $1-billion lawsuit he once filed against Goldman Sachs, was ordered to pay compensation of 6 trillion rupiah ($410 million) at his sentencing on Monday, the agency added.

The court found Tjokrosaputro, chief commissioner of property developer Hanson International, guilty of corruption and money laundering by conspiring with other investors to inflate shares in Indonesia's main equity market. He made arrangements with Jiwasraya executives to invest in stocks and then used gains to buy properties and foreign currencies, the agency said, citing court documents.

The businessman had used his knowledge to "tarnish the reputation of, and erode public trust in, the capital market," Antara quoted Judge Rosmina, who uses one name, as saying. Tjokrosaputro could not be reached for comment. In a statement, his lawyer, Muchtar Arifin, dismissed as baseless the accusation that his client had controlled share prices owned by other people, and added that the businessman planned to appeal.

Bad investments led Jiwasraya to default on more than 10,000 bancassurance policies in 2018 and the government has yet to resolve some of the debt outstanding to policyholders. The case caused estimated state losses of 16.81 trillion rupiah ($1.15 billion), government auditors have said.

Tjokrosaputro, who ranked 43rd on business magazine Forbes's list of 50 richest people in Indonesia in 2018, had filed a lawsuit against Goldman in 2016 over the ownership of shares in Hanson International. While he won the case in lower courts, Goldman won an appeal at the Supreme Court last year. Hanson International, which was declared bankrupt on Aug. 12, according to a stock exchange filing, did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

Also Read: Indonesian unions vow mass protests if president signs jobs law

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Union minister Athawale tests positive, hospitalized in Mumbai

Union minister Ramdas Athawale, whose go corona, go chant became a national sensation, on Tuesday tested coronavirus positive, an official said. The Republican Party of India A leader has been admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai,...

Trust in UK news organisations tumbles during COVID-19 outbreak - Reuters Institute

Less than half of Britains people trust in news organisations as a source for COVID-19 information, the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism said. The level of trust has fallen throughout the pandemic and about 8 million people in ...

Thoothukudi: Father-son duo tortured for over 7 hours by accused cops, says CBI

The father-son duo in Tamil Nadus Thoothukudi was tortured by the accused police officials for more than seven hours, the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has said in its report filed before the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court in ...

UK PM must do more for the north of England, say lawmakers

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson must show how he will help the north of England, more than 50 of his lawmakers demanded in a letter, calling for a roadmap out of coronavirus restrictions and accelerated infrastructure projects for the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020