Ballia firing incident: Two more people arrested

SHO, Reoti police station, Praveen Singh said two named accused Prayag Singh and Prayas Singh, carrying cash rewards of Rs. 50,000 each, were arrested on Tuesday. On October 15, local BJP leader Dhiredra Pratap Singh had allegedly opened fire leaving 46 year-old Jai Prakash Pal alias Gama dead following a quarrel over the allotment of ration shops in the village.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 27-10-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 14:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the firing incident in Durjanpur village that took place following a fracas over-allotment of ration shops and left one person dead, officials said on Friday. SHO, Reoti police station, Praveen Singh said two named accused Prayag Singh and Prayas Singh, carrying cash rewards of Rs. 50,000 each, were arrested on Tuesday.

On October 15, local BJP leader Dhiredra Pratap Singh had allegedly opened fire leaving 46-year-old Jai Prakash Pal alias Gama dead following a quarrel over the allotment of ration shops in the village. A named FIR against eight persons and 20 to 25 unnamed persons was lodged by the deceased family of which 12 people including the main accused Dhirendra have so far been arrested.

