Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former chief engineer of UP State Industrial Development Authority arrested in corruption case

The other accused had approached the Allahabad High Court which has stayed their arrest, the police officer said. In 2009, UPSIDA, formerly known as UPSIDC, had constructed a three-km road from Prayagraj National Highway to Chakeri industrial area via Pali village, said an official.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 27-10-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 15:48 IST
Former chief engineer of UP State Industrial Development Authority arrested in corruption case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Kanpur police on Tuesday arrested a former chief engineer of the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority in an eight-year-old corruption case worth Rs 2.11 crore. Arun Kumar Mishra was arrested from Ramadevi in the Chakeri area, Assistant Superintendent of Police Satyajeet Gupta said.

Mishra is an accused in the Rs 2.11-crore scam wherein the construction of a road between Chakeri and Pali was shown on papers fraudulently, the police officer said. Ten days ago, the state government had sanctioned the prosecution of Mishra and several others, including then assistant engineer Nagendra Singh and junior engineer S K Verma.

The charge sheet in the case has not yet been filed, he added. The other accused had approached the Allahabad High Court which has stayed their arrest, the police officer said.

In 2009, UPSIDA, formerly known as UPSIDC, had constructed a three-km road from Prayagraj National Highway to Chakeri industrial area via Pali village, said an official. The 1,940-metre road ahead of it was built by the Public Works Department (PWD), but the officers of UPSIDA including Mishra had shown the PWD portion of the road also in their construction project , the official added. Then executive engineer Ajit Singh of UPSIDA, assistant engineer Nagendra Singh and junior engineer S K Verma were involved in issuance of Rs 2.11 crore in January 2009, stating that the road was constructed by Karthik Enterprises firm.

This amount was paid in two instalments from UPSIDA. When the case came to light, Mohammad Iftekharuddin, the then managing director of UPSIDA, got registered an FIR in 2012 at Chakeri police station against Mishra and others, apart from Karthik Enterprises, the official added..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Dua Lipa plans 'something special' for 2020 American Music Awards

After the 2020 American Music Awards nominations were announced, English singer and songwriter Dua Lipa shared that she has planned something special for the event. Taking it to Twitter, the New Rules singer expressed her excitement as she ...

Pfizer not yet ready to release COVID-19 vaccine data

Drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it was not yet ready to release data from the late-stage trial of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate it is developing with Germanys BioNTech SE. Pfizers CEO Albert Bourla has said the company could release d...

Pompeo, Esper meet PM Modi after 2+2 dialogue

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Mark Esper met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday after the third 22 ministerial dialogue between the two countries during which Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement BECA, ...

SC sets March 31 deadline for Goa court to complete trial against Tarun Tejpal in sexual assault case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted time until March 31, 2021, to a Goa court to complete the trial in an alleged sexual assault case against a senior journalist and former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, Tarun Tejpal. The apex court ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020