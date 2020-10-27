Left Menu
Pak university student gangraped by classmate, three others

The girl, a student of the Government College (GC) University in Faisalabad, in her police complaint alleged that her classmate identified as Shahid Ali on October 23 asked her to go with him to his village in Chiniot, some 150 kms from Lahore, to attend a function in connection with the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 27-10-2020 16:08 IST
She alleged that when they reached Chiniot, Shahid took her to a deserted place at gunpoint and gangraped her along with his three other friends -- Imran, Riaz and Tasawar. The girl's medical test has confirmed the rape, police said.

Police have arrested the main suspect, Shahid, and raids are being conducted to arrest the other culprits. Punjab Police Inspector General Inam Ghani has taken notice of the incident and directed the Faisalabad regional police officer (RPO) to arrest other accused.

