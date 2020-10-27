Raid in Kalyan APMC yields 50 kg plastic, Rs 32k fine levied

Raid in Kalyan APMC yields 50 kg plastic, Rs 32k fine leviedPTI | Thane | Updated: 27-10-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 16:13 IST
Civic officials conducted raids in the vegetable and flower segments of the Agriculture ProduceMarket Committee premises in Kalyan on Tuesday morning and seized over 50 kilograms of banned plastic carry bags and other items and fined users and traders Rs 32,000
A Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation release saidBazarpeth police station personnel were also part of the raid
- READ MORE ON:
- Kalyan