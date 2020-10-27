Eight arrested for gambling in Palghar district

Eight persons were arrested for gambling, and cash and other items collectively worth more than Rs 2.76 lakh were seized from them here in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. The arrests were made after a police team raided a house in the Gaotanpada area of Dahanu and found them gambling on Sunday, Palghar district police spokesman Sachin Navadkar said.

The police also seized equipment used for gambling and cash collectively worth Rs 2,76,354 from them, he said. The accused were booked under the Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act, Navadkar said.