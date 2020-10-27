These are the top stories at 5.30 pm: Nation DEL66 2NDLD INDOUS US stands with India in its efforts to defend its sovereignty, liberty: Pompeo New Delhi: The United States stands with India in its efforts to defend its sovereignty and liberty, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday after the third edition of the 2+2 strategic dialogue that majorly focused on dealing with China's aggressive military behaviour in eastern Ladakh, Indo- Pacific and other parts of the world. DEL53 HM-LD HIZB LIST Hizb chief Sallahuddin, IM's Bhatkal brothers among 18 designated 'terrorists' under UAPA New Delhi: Continuing to deal with terrorism with an "iron hand", the government on Tuesday designated 18 more individuals as "terrorists" including chief of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen Syed Sallahudin, founders of Indian Mujahideen Bhatkal brothers and a close lieutenant of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel, taking the total number of such proscribed persons to 31.

DEL63 MHA-GUIDELINES Current guidelines on reopening of activities to be applicable till Nov 30: Centre New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said the current guidelines allowing various activities like opening of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity will continue to be applicable till November 30 in areas outside the containment zones. DEL55 JK-LAND-AMENDMENT Centre amends laws to allow people from outside J-K to buy land there Srinagar: The Centre has paved the way for people from outside Jammu and Kashmir to buy land in the union territory by amending several laws, over a year after the nullification of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution.

DEL49 UP-2NDLD SVANIDHI PM The poor now linked to banking system, have access to loans: PM Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government has acknowledged the honesty and hard work of street vendors by offering them loans that were inaccessible to the poor in the past. DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES After over 3 months, less than 40k COVID cases reported in single day across country: Govt data New Delhi: The number of coronavirus cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000 after over three months, while the new fatalities registered during the same period remained under 500 for the second consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

DEL45 TEJASHWI-INTERVIEW Confident of two-thirds majority; providing jobs priority, will nullify Centre's farm laws: Tejashwi New Delhi/Patna: Confident of the 'Mahagathbandhan' getting two-thirds majority in the Bihar polls, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said providing jobs to unemployed youth would be top priority for him and his government will also bring a legislation in the first assembly session to nullify the "anti-farmer" laws brought by the Centre. By Asim Kamal CAL6 BH-POLL-NITISH-TEJASHWI Nitish fires "8-9 kids" jibe; Tejashwi retorts with 'mentally tired' barb Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar fired another salvo at RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, though without naming him, saying no development can be expected from people producing “8-9 kids” for a son, inviting a strong retort from Tejashwi Yadav who said the JD(U) boss is tired -- “both mentally and physically”. Legal LGD8 SC-LD HATHRAS CBI probe in Hathras case to be monitored by Allahabad HC, says SC New Delhi: The CBI investigation in the sensational Hathras case, in which a Dalit girl was allegedly brutally raped and died of injuries, will now be monitored by the Allahabad High Court, the Supreme Court Tuesday said. Business DEL60 BIZ-FM-ECONOMY FM sees GDP growth in negative zone or near zero in current fiscal New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said there were visible signs of revival in the economy but the GDP growth may be in negative zone or near zero in the current fiscal.

DEL62 BIZ-LD RBI-INTEREST WAIVER RBI asks lenders to implement waiver of interest on interest scheme by Nov 5 Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Tuesday asked all lending institutions, including non-banking financial companies, to ensure that the scheme of waiver of interest on interest for loans up to Rs 2 crore for the six-month moratorium period is implemented by November 5, as decided by the government. Foreign FGN28 CHINA-POMPEO-REAX Stop sowing discord between China, regional countries: Beijing on Pompeo’s visit to India Beijing: China on Tuesday urged US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to stop sowing discord between Beijing and countries in the region, undermining the regional peace and stability, amidst his visit to India for a high-level dialogue aimed at further ramping up their overall defence and security ties, and boost strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. By K J M Varma FGN33 PAK-3RDLD BLAST 8 killed, over 120 injured in bomb blast at religious seminary in northwest Pakistan Peshawar: A powerful blast ripped through a religious seminary in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar city on Tuesday, killing at least eight people, mostly students, and wounding over 120 others, senior police officials said.