Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-CEO of Religare Enterprises Ltd held in connection with siphoning of funds: Police

In view of the sufficient incriminating evidence on record, Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh, along with three others holding key managerial positions in RFL, were arrested and chargesheeted, he added. During further investigation, the roles of other key managerial officials, including Maninder Singh and those of the entities through which public money was allegedly routed and re-routed for diversion or misappropriation, were also ascertained and arrests were made, the police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 17:56 IST
Ex-CEO of Religare Enterprises Ltd held in connection with siphoning of funds: Police

The Delhi Police arrested a former CEO of Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) and one of his accomplices on Tuesday in connection with alleged siphoning of money to the tune of Rs 2,397 crore, officials said. Maninder Singh (56), a resident of Greater Kailash-II, and Narendra Kumar Goushal (56), a resident of Faridabad and the promoter-director of Arch Finance Limited, were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police, they said.

According to the police, Maninder Singh was the director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Religare Group in 2017. He was also a member of the Risk Management Committee (RMC) of the group for disbursement of loans. Singh and one Kavi Arora allegedly sanctioned and disbursed 13 corporate loans amounting to around Rs 700 crore to sham entities, resulting in pecuniary benefits to the promoters of the Religare Group.

Singh was allegedly part of a larger criminal conspiracy with Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh, the promoters of the Religare Group. Goushal, the promoter-director and majority shareholder of Arch Finance Limited, Decent Financial Services Limited and Nishu Finlease Private Limited, allegedly facilitated the financial transactions between Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) and the sham entities, a senior police officer said.

He added that a substantial chunk of the loan amounts disbursed to the sham borrower entities ultimately landed in the bank accounts of companies controlled and managed by Goushal and his associates. The matter came to notice after Manpreet Singh Suri of RFL filed a complaint against Malvinder Mohan Singh, Shivinder Mohan Singh, Sunil Godhwani and others holding key managerial posts in the company, alleging that having an absolute control on REL and its subsidiaries, the said people had put RFL in a poor financial condition by disbursing loans to companies having no financial standings, the police said.

In his complaint, Suri alleged that these companies wilfully defaulted in making repayments and caused a wrongful loss to RFL to the tune of Rs 2,397 crore. Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) O P Mishra said following a preliminary enquiry, a case was registered in March, 2019 under section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and an investigation was initiated. In view of the sufficient incriminating evidence on record, Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh, along with three others holding key managerial positions in RFL, were arrested and chargesheeted, he added.

During further investigation, the roles of other key managerial officials, including Maninder Singh and those of the entities through which public money was allegedly routed and re-routed for diversion or misappropriation, were also ascertained and arrests were made, the police said. The accused, in connivance with the promoters of the company, systematically siphoned off and diverted public money in a clandestine manner for their own benefit, they added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigerian judge throws out case against 47 men facing homosexuality charge

A judge in a Nigerian court on Tuesday threw out a case against 47 men charged with public displays of affection with members of same sex due to the failure of prosecutors to appear in court and call witnesses to complete their case. The tr...

Lilly stays confident in possible COVID drug after setback

Eli Lilly continues to back a potential COVID-19 treatment despite research showing that it may not work on hospitalised patients. The drugmaker on Tuesday said it remains confident that its drug may stop COVID from developing in other pati...

Woman strangled to death by in-laws in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A woman was allegedly strangled to death at her in-laws place in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district for not giving more dowry and being childless, police said. The incident happened on Monday as Mamtesh 35, wife of Amit Kuma...

Lufthansa braces for very slow recovery in passenger demand

German airline Lufthansa expects a very slow demand recovery in the face of the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and now hopes to reach roughly half of its pre-crisis capacity over the course of next year, a board member told Reuters.First-quart...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020