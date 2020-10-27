UP: Village panchayat chief's husband, supporter held for firing in clash

A panchayat chief's husband and his supporter have been arrested for allegedly being involved in firing during a clash between two groups in a village in Shamli district, police said. The two accused were arrested on Monday after the clash left four people, including a child, injured with bullet wounds in Mannamajra village under Kairana police station area.

SP Nityanand Rai said police registered a case of rioting and attempt to murder against seven people and arrested two -- the village panchayat chief's husband Sarvej and his supporter Rizwan. Police are searching for the remaining accused.

At least four people, including a nine-year-old girl, sustained bullet injuries in the firing during the clash between two groups over some panchayat feud on Sunday..