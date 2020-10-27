Left Menu
Secy of State Pompeo, Defence Secy Esper call on PM Modi, covey US interest in strengthening ties

The prime minister underlined the strong foundation of trust, shared values, and robust people-to-people ties between both countries, the statement said. US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown said that during the meeting, Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Modi discussed several issues of regional and global concern on which the United States and India collaborate, including COVID-19 response, security and defence cooperation, and shared interests in a free and open Indo-Pacific.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 18:42 IST
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and conveyed the American government’s continued interest in building stronger relations with India as well as discussed several issues of regional and global concern. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US Ambassador to India Ken Juster were also present during the meeting.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said the US secretaries conveyed greetings from President Donald Trump to the prime minister. Recalling the successful visit of President Trump to India in February 2020, Prime Minister Modi warmly reciprocated the greetings, the statement said.

"Pleasure meeting @SecPompeo and @EsperDoD. Happy to see tremendous progress made in India-US relations and the results of the third 2+2 dialogue. Our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership stands on a firm foundation of shared principles and common strategic interests," Modi tweeted after the meeting. The secretaries briefed the prime minister on their bilateral meetings and the fruitful and productive third India-US 2+2 dialogue held earlier in the day, the statement said. They conveyed the US government's continued interest in building stronger relations with India and working together to realise the shared vision and goals, the PMO said.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated the successful conclusion of the third 2+2 Dialogue and expressed his satisfaction over the multifaceted growth in the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in recent years, it said. The prime minister underlined the strong foundation of trust, shared values, and robust people-to-people ties between both countries, the statement said.

US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown said that during the meeting, Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Modi discussed several issues of regional and global concern on which the United States and India collaborate, including COVID-19 response, security and defence cooperation, and shared interests in a free and open Indo-Pacific. The secretary and the prime minister pledged to further strengthen the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership to better ensure the security and prosperity of both countries, the Indo-Pacific region, and the world, Brown said in a statement. Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Modi welcomed the warm and close relationship between the two countries, which is rooted in their vibrant democratic traditions and fostered by strong ties between their citizens. Jaishankar and Singh held the third edition of the 2+2 talks with US Secretary of State Pompeo and Defence Secretary Esper.

India and the US also signed the landmark defence pact, BECA, that will allow sharing of high-end military technology, geospatial maps and classified satellite data between their militaries. At the 2+2 talks, the two sides also vowed to ramp up their security ties and boost strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific amidst China's growing economic and military clout in the region.

