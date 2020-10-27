24 NDRF staff honoured for Bhiwandi building crash rescue ops

Twenty-four National DisasterResponse Force personnel who took part in rescue operationspost a deadly building collapse in Bhiwandi in September wereawarded the 'Director General's Disc' for their exemplarywork, officials said on Tuesday

The ground-plus-three Gilani building crashed onSeptember 21, killing 38 people, including 17 children

An NDRF release said the 24 personnel were felicitatedfor exemplary dedication and outstanding professionalismtowards their work during rescue operations which went on forover two days.