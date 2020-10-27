Left Menu
Coal scam: HC suspends 3-year jail term of ex-minister Dilip Ray, seeks CBI reply on appeal

The trial court had on Monday sentenced Ray, the 68-year old former minister of state (coal) in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, to three-year in jail and also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 19:42 IST
The Delhi High Court Tuesday suspended the three-year jail term of former Union minister Dilip Ray in a coal scam case pertaining to irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand block in 1999. According to a lawyer associated with the case, Justice Suresh Kumar Kait also issued notice to the CBI and sought its response on the appeal filed by Ray, challenging his conviction and sentence in the case.

The high court has listed the matter for further hearing on November 25. The trial court had on Monday sentenced Ray, the 68-year old former minister of state (coal) in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, to three-year in jail and also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on him.

