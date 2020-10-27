Left Menu
Development News Edition

Charges filed in phone theft from dying jogger in St Louis

A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a cellphone from a collapsed jogger who was dying on a St Louis sidewalk. Davenport was arrested after surveillance video showed a man getting out of a van, taking the phone and leaving the woman on the sidewalk.

PTI | Stlouis | Updated: 27-10-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 20:45 IST
Charges filed in phone theft from dying jogger in St Louis
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a cellphone from a collapsed jogger who was dying on a St Louis sidewalk. Brian Davenport, 35, was arrested on Monday and is charged with felony stealing, authorities said. He does not yet have a listed attorney.

The 64-year-old jogger collapsed around 1 pm on October 18 in the city's Soulard neighbourhood, police said. Davenport was arrested after surveillance video showed a man getting out of a van, taking the phone and leaving the woman on the sidewalk. The woman later died at a hospital. Her name has not been released.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan summons Indian Chargé d' Affaires over Kashmir issue

Pakistan on Tuesday summoned the Indian Charg d Affaires to protest over the Kashmir issue. The Foreign Office in a statement said the Indian diplomat was summoned to register strong protest on the Kashmir Black Day.It demanded that India r...

Nath attacks BJP, says 'bargaining' brought down his govt

Congress leader Kamal Nath on Tuesday claimed bargaining, possibly a reference to his MLAs being lured to switch sides, to bring down his government in Madhya Pradesh started four months before it actually fell in March this year. Addressin...

Airbnb looks to list on Nasdaq

Home-rental startup Airbnb Inc said on Tuesday it plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq, setting the stage for yet another blockbuster tech listing on U.S. stock exchanges.Airbnb, which did not give a timeline for when it may complete its ...

Marginal improvement in Delhi's AQI as wind speed picks up

Pollution levels reduced marginally in Delhi on Tuesday, even as the share of stubble-burning in the citys PM2.5 concentration rose to 23 per cent, the maximum so far this season. A senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department IM...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020