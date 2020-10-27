Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man killed in dispute over loud music

When they asked Sattar, a garlic trader in Azadpur Mandi, to turn down the music, a quarrel erupted between them and Sattar and his four sons -- Shahnawaz, Aafaq, Chand and Haseen -- stabbed them, police said. Shahjahan, the wife of Sattar, was also injured in the clash and admitted to the BJRM hospital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 21:07 IST
Man killed in dispute over loud music

A 29-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death and his two brothers were injured on Tuesday during a quarrel that erupted after they objected to loud music being played by their neighbour in northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area, police said. The deceased has been identified as Sushil, a resident of Sarai Pipal Thala in Mahendra Park area, they said.

Police said they received information regarding the quarrel around 3:15 pm on Tuesday. Sushil and his brothers -- Sunil and Anil -- got injured in the incident and were admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital, police said.

While Sushil succumbed to injuries, Anil is serious and undergoing treatment. Sunil, who is also admitted to the hospital, stated that loud music was being played at the house of one Abdul Sattar, a senior police officer said. When they asked Sattar, a garlic trader in Azadpur Mandi, to turn down the music, a quarrel erupted between them and Sattar and his four sons -- Shahnawaz, Aafaq, Chand and Haseen -- stabbed them, police said.

Shahjahan, the wife of Sattar, was also injured in the clash and admitted to the BJRM hospital. Based on Sunil's statement, a case under relevant sections was registered at Mahendra Park police station. Sattar and his two sons -- Shahnawaz and Aafaq -- have been arrested, while Chand and Haseen are absconding, the officer said.

Sunil and Anil have been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment. Police said Sushil has previous involvements in criminal cases and he used to smuggle liquor. He is survived by his wife and a son. The post-mortem will be conducted at BJRM Hospital.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Libya U.N. envoy expects election date to be set at coming talks

The United Nations acting Libya envoy expects coming political talks to designate a date for national elections, she told Reuters on Tuesday, after the countrys two warring sides agreed a ceasefire last week. What resonates is a clear and d...

2+2 talks: India, US resolve to expand cooperation in Indo-Pacific region

In a clear message to China, India and the US on Tuesday vowed to step up their cooperation towards a free, open, inclusive and peaceful Indo-Pacific, highlighting the importance of securing the economic and security interests of all stakeh...

New land laws will open 'floodgates of development' in J-K: BJP

The new land laws notified by the central government allowing people from outside Jammu and Kashmir to buy land in the Union Territory will open the floodgates of development, the BJP said on Tuesday. In a statement, senior BJP leader and f...

Pakistan summons Indian Chargé d' Affaires over Kashmir issue

Pakistan on Tuesday summoned the Indian Charg d Affaires to protest over the Kashmir issue. The Foreign Office in a statement said the Indian diplomat was summoned to register strong protest on the Kashmir Black Day.It demanded that India r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020