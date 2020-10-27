Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia's Ustyugov set to lose another Olympic biathlon gold

The BIU said the panel "found that Mr. Ustyugov had the benefit of protection and support to artificially augment his performance through doping and to avoid detection, which could not have been achieved other than with a significant degree of orchestration or common enterprise." Ustyugov had argued he has higher than normal levels of oxygen-carrying haemoglobin in his blood for genetic reasons. Ustyugov already faced losing his relay gold from the doping-tainted 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi after a ruling against him in February over alleged steroid use in a separate case, which is currently awaiting an appeal at CAS.

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 27-10-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 21:09 IST
Russia's Ustyugov set to lose another Olympic biathlon gold
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Evgeny Ustyugov is set to be stripped of a second Olympic biathlon gold medal after the Russian lost a doping case, the sport's anti-doping body said Tuesday. The Biathlon Integrity Unit said Ustyugov will lose the gold medal he won in the 15-kilometer mass start race at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and his relay bronze from the same year, subject to confirmation from the International Olympic Committee.

The BIU said that an anti-doping panel at the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled against Ustyugov based on blood data gathered as part of the biological passport program to detect the effects of doping. CAS has yet to publish a ruling. The BIU said the panel "found that Mr. Ustyugov had the benefit of protection and support to artificially augment his performance through doping and to avoid detection, which could not have been achieved other than with a significant degree of orchestration or common enterprise." Ustyugov had argued he has higher than normal levels of oxygen-carrying haemoglobin in his blood for genetic reasons.

Ustyugov already faced losing his relay gold from the doping-tainted 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi after a ruling against him in February over alleged steroid use in a separate case, which is currently awaiting an appeal at CAS. Ustyugov's lawyer Alexei Panich told Russian state news agency Tass that an appeal would be filed against the latest ruling, which he called "laughable." Panich questioned whether the CAS panel had jurisdiction to hear the case and said it had ignored the defense's scientific analysis.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Libya U.N. envoy expects election date to be set at coming talks

The United Nations acting Libya envoy expects coming political talks to designate a date for national elections, she told Reuters on Tuesday, after the countrys two warring sides agreed a ceasefire last week. What resonates is a clear and d...

2+2 talks: India, US resolve to expand cooperation in Indo-Pacific region

In a clear message to China, India and the US on Tuesday vowed to step up their cooperation towards a free, open, inclusive and peaceful Indo-Pacific, highlighting the importance of securing the economic and security interests of all stakeh...

New land laws will open 'floodgates of development' in J-K: BJP

The new land laws notified by the central government allowing people from outside Jammu and Kashmir to buy land in the Union Territory will open the floodgates of development, the BJP said on Tuesday. In a statement, senior BJP leader and f...

Pakistan summons Indian Chargé d' Affaires over Kashmir issue

Pakistan on Tuesday summoned the Indian Charg d Affaires to protest over the Kashmir issue. The Foreign Office in a statement said the Indian diplomat was summoned to register strong protest on the Kashmir Black Day.It demanded that India r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020