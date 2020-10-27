Left Menu
Development News Edition

2+2 talks: India, US resolve to expand cooperation in Indo-Pacific region

In the talks, the two sides expressed their support for further strengthening the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition through expanded activities, including initiating a dialogue among the development organisations of partner countries, a joint statement said. A statement issued by the US State Department said Secretary Pompeo reaffirmed the increasingly close US-India relationship and the shared goals among like-minded Indo-Pacific countries for regional security and prosperity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 21:49 IST
2+2 talks: India, US resolve to expand cooperation in Indo-Pacific region
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

In a clear message to China, India and the US on Tuesday vowed to step up their cooperation towards a free, open, inclusive and peaceful Indo-Pacific, highlighting the importance of securing the economic and security interests of all stakeholders. The issue figured prominently at the third edition of the annual Indo-US 2+2 dialogue and both sides held that a closer India-US cooperation in the Indo-Pacific will help in promoting security and prosperity of the region and beyond.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held the talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper. In the talks, the two sides expressed their support for further strengthening the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition through expanded activities, including initiating a dialogue among the development organisations of partner countries, a joint statement said.

A statement issued by the US State Department said Secretary Pompeo reaffirmed the increasingly close US-India relationship and the shared goals among like-minded Indo-Pacific countries for regional security and prosperity. The Quad comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia.

The foreign ministers of the grouping held an extensive meeting on October 6 to further expand cooperation under the coalition. The Quad foreign ministers' talks would be held annually. The evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific region in the wake of China's increasing military muscle-flexing has become a major talking point among leading global powers. The US has been favouring making Quad a security architecture to check China's growing assertiveness.

At a press conference after the talks, Singh said both sides assessed the security situation across the Indo Pacific and reaffirmed their commitment to peace, stability and prosperity of all countries in this region. "We also agreed that upholding the rules-based international order, respecting the rule of law and freedom of navigation in the international seas and upholding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all States are essential," he said.

"Our defence cooperation is intended to further these objectives. Both sides welcomed Australia joining the forthcoming Malabar exercise," Singh said. Last week, India announced that Australia will be part of the upcoming Malabar exercise, effectively making it a drill by all the four member-nations of the Quad.

The invitation by India to the Australian Navy for the exercise came two weeks after foreign ministers of the 'Quad' member-nations held extensive talks in Tokyo with a focus on enhancing their cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. In his opening remarks at the talks, Pompeo said: "Our friendship and commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific was clearly, clearly highly on display when we were in Tokyo this past week and a half for the Quad meeting that Minister Jaishankar and I had with our Australian and Japanese friends earlier this month." A joint statement issued after the 2+2 talks said both sides reiterated their commitment to maintaining a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific built on a rules-based international order, underpinned by ASEAN centrality, rule of law, sustainable and transparent infrastructure investment.

It also talked about the need for ensuring freedom of navigation and overflight, mutual respect for sovereignty, and peaceful resolution of disputes in the region. Highlighting the importance of securing the economic and security interests of all stakeholders having a legitimate interest in the region, the ministers welcomed the growing understanding on the Indo-Pacific among like-minded countries, according to the statement.

"They reaffirmed that closer India-US cooperation will support shared interests in promoting security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," it said. "They also emphasised that the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea should not prejudice the legitimate rights and interests of any nation in accordance with international law," it added.

The statement said the two sides also welcomed the recent convening of the second Australia-India-Japan-United States Quadrilateral ministerial meeting in Tokyo on October 6. "The ministers also welcomed the fact that these consultations would now be held annually.

"They expressed their support for further strengthening Quad cooperation through expanded activities, including initiating a dialogue among the development organisations of partner countries," the statement said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Some evidence shows children could be COVID spreaders: ICMR

There is some evidence which shows that children who were earlier thought to be protected against coronavirus infection can be spreaders, rather than super-spreaders, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said on Tuesday. Speaking on the co...

Signing of BECA a significant achievement: Rajnath; India, US resolve to expand defence cooperation

As India and the US inked the landmark Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement BECA, the two countries on Tuesday resolved to further expand bilateral defence collaboration in a range of areas including co-development of military platforms...

US says it stands with India in efforts to defend its sovereignty; Two countries Ink key defence pact BECA

In the midst of Chinas military belligerence in eastern Ladakh, the US on Tuesday said it stands firmly with India to confront threats to its sovereignty as the two countries vowed to ramp up their overall security ties, and inked the strat...

Biden thrusts into Trump country for Georgia rally in campaign's final week

Just a week ahead of the Nov. 3 election, President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are criss-crossing the country on Tuesday in an intense day of campaigning, with Biden making a thrust into traditional Republican territory in a show o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020