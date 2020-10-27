Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala HC refuses to stay summons issued to 2 ministers in assembly ruckus case

The Chief Judicial Magistrate court had recently directed ministers E P Jayarajan and K T Jaleel to appear before it on October 28 in the case registered against a group of LDF MLAs for 'creating ruckus' in the Assembly by trying to prevent budget presentation by then Finance Minister K M Mani. The trial court had rejected the plea filed by the Left Democratic Front government seeking withdrawal of the case filed under various provisions of Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act by the then UDF government.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 27-10-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 22:20 IST
Kerala HC refuses to stay summons issued to 2 ministers in assembly ruckus case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday declined to stay the summons issued to two state ministers by a lower court in a criminal case registered in connection with the ruckus inside the state Assembly in 2015 during the tenure of previous Congress-led UDF government. The Chief Judicial Magistrate court had recently directed ministers E P Jayarajan and K T Jaleel to appear before it on October 28 in the case registered against a group of LDF MLAs for 'creating ruckus' in the Assembly by trying to prevent budget presentation by then Finance Minister K M Mani.

The trial court had rejected the plea filed by the Left Democratic Front government seeking withdrawal of the case filed under various provisions of Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act by the then UDF government. Challenging this, the state government filed an appeal in the High Court.

When the matter was being considered on Tuesday, the counsel for the state government sought to stay the summons issued by the CJM to Jayarajan and Jaleel to appear before it. The High Court declined to stay the summons and posted the matter for November 3 for consideration.

Left Democratic Front leaders K Ajith, V Sivankutty, C K Sadasivan and K Kunhammed, MLAs then, are the other accused in the case. They had appeared before the court and secured bail in the case.

The assembly had witnessed unprecedented scenes on March 13, 2015 as the LDF members then in opposition tried to prevent Finance Minister K M Mani, who was facing charges in the bar bribery scam, from presenting the state budget. Besides flinging the speaker's chair from the podium, electronic equipment like computers, keyboard and mikes on the desk of the presiding officer were also allegedly damaged by the LDF members.

The previous Ommen Chandy government filed the case under relevant sections of Prevention of Destruction of Public Property Act and IPC sections 447 (criminal trespass) and 427 (mischief causing damage). The LDF government had in 2018 approached the court for withdrawal of the case against its ministers and leaders.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Some evidence shows children could be COVID spreaders: ICMR

There is some evidence which shows that children who were earlier thought to be protected against coronavirus infection can be spreaders, rather than super-spreaders, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said on Tuesday. Speaking on the co...

Signing of BECA a significant achievement: Rajnath; India, US resolve to expand defence cooperation

As India and the US inked the landmark Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement BECA, the two countries on Tuesday resolved to further expand bilateral defence collaboration in a range of areas including co-development of military platforms...

US says it stands with India in efforts to defend its sovereignty; Two countries Ink key defence pact BECA

In the midst of Chinas military belligerence in eastern Ladakh, the US on Tuesday said it stands firmly with India to confront threats to its sovereignty as the two countries vowed to ramp up their overall security ties, and inked the strat...

Biden thrusts into Trump country for Georgia rally in campaign's final week

Just a week ahead of the Nov. 3 election, President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are criss-crossing the country on Tuesday in an intense day of campaigning, with Biden making a thrust into traditional Republican territory in a show o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020