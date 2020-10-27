Left Menu
Noida: 7 suspects in Akshay Kalra's killing held, 4 of them injured in shootout

Police Commissioner Alok Singh later said, "Two other people involved in the case were arrested after the five accused were questioned." Police have also recovered the Hyundai Creta car which the suspects had looted from the student, Akshay Kalra, on the night of September 3.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 27-10-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 22:57 IST
Noida Police said it arrested seven men, allegedly involved in the killing of a 24-year-old-college student here last month, after a shootout on Tuesday in which four of the suspects got bullet injuries. The encounter broke out in the morning between the Model Town roundabout and the NIB cut, under the Sector 58 police station limits, police said. "Four of the accused were held after a gunfight in which they got hit on their legs. One of them had managed to escape from the spot but was held during a combing operating," a police spokesperson said. Police Commissioner Alok Singh later said, "Two other people involved in the case were arrested after the five accused were questioned." Police have also recovered the Hyundai Creta car which the suspects had looted from the student, Akshay Kalra, on the night of September 3. Kalra was found with severe injuries on his head by a police patrolling team on a road in Sector 62, barely some distance from his home, late on September 3, according to officials. Before falling unconscious, he had told police that he got injured while resisting the car loot by unidentified assailants. He had succumbed at a hospital the next night, they said. The incident had triggered outrage in Noida and Greater Noida with residents' groups raising concern over the "rising crime" graph in the twin cities of Gautam Buddh Nagar and demanding immediate arrest of Kalra's killers. Those arrested have been identified as Kuldeep Chauhan, Vikas Kumar, Sonu Singh, Shameem Sheikh and Ajay Kumar Rathore. Except for Sonu Singh, who lives in Delhi, all others are from Ghaziabad, police said. The two who were arrested were Mohammed Naseem Sheikh and Vasukinath Tiwari alias Vasu alias Stuart, both residents of Ghaziabad, they added.

The accused men were in a Hyundai Accent when they had waylaid Kalra's Creta. They had used bricks to break the window of the car and had assaulted Kalra before dumping him on the road and fleeing with his vehicle, according to the officials. Four firearms, including three country-made pistols, and some ammunition were also recovered from their possession, the police said.

