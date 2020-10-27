Two policemen held in J-K's Budgam for taking bribe

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested a station house officer and a head constable in Budgam district after catching them red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000, a spokesman said. The bureau received a complaint that the SHO and MHC of Khag police station are demanding Rs 4,000 as bribe from a man for disposing of the complaint lodged by him, he said.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered at ACB, Srinagar and a team was constituted to lay a trap. "Subsequently, a trap was laid in which the accused, namely Gowhar Gul, SHO of Khag police station and Nazir Ahmad Bhat, MHC of the said police station were apprehended red handed while demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant," the spokesman said.

He said both policemen have been arrested..