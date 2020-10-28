BSF hands over four Bangladeshis to BGB as goodwill gesture

Four Bangladeshi fishermen, whohad entered Indian waters illegally on Tuesday morning, werehanded over to Border Guard Bangladesh by the BSF as agoodwill gesture between the two forces, an official said

The Bangladeshis were arrested around 7 am inMurshidabad, a Border Security Force statement said

"As there is a ban on Hilsa fishing in Bangladesh fromOctober 14 to November 4, they had entered Indian waters," theofficial said.