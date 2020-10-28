1 killed, 2 injured during clash in UP's Firozabad
A 25-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in a clash following an argument between them in Firozabad's Dakshin area on Tuesday, police said. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Gupta was declared brought dead by doctors. Police are trying to nab the e-rickshaw driver, identified as Danish, Patel said.PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 28-10-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 00:06 IST
A 25-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in a clash following an argument between them in Firozabad's Dakshin area on Tuesday, police said. An e-rickshaw driver and a bangle godown owner entered into an altercation when the bangles carried by the driver got damaged, SP Sachindra Patel said.
Later, the e-rickshaw driver called some of his associates at the spot. Both sides indulged in brick-batting and opened fire in which Amit Gupta, Sanjay and Lavesh got injured, the SP said. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Gupta was declared brought dead by doctors.
Police are trying to nab the e-rickshaw driver, identified as Danish, Patel said. Heavy police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, the SP added.
