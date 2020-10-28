Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Legal hurdles faced by LGBT+ people in Africa

A judge in Nigeria on Tuesday threw out a case against 47 men charged with public displays of affection with members of the same sex, ending what had widely been seen as a test of the country's laws banning homosexual relationships. Here is the state of play on LGBT+ rights in Africa: - The maximum penalty is death in four African countries: Mauritania, Nigeria (in states where sharia law is applied), Somalia and South Sudan. - Life imprisonment is the maximum penalty in Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia, while jail terms of up to 14 years are possible in Gambia, Kenya and Malawi.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 01:14 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 01:12 IST
FACTBOX-Legal hurdles faced by LGBT+ people in Africa
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Same-sex relations are legal in only 22 of Africa's 54 countries and are punishable by death or lengthy prison terms in some nations, according to a global review https://ilga.org/downloads/ILGA_State_Sponsored_Homophobia_2019.pdf by the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA).

Africa accounts for nearly half of the countries worldwide where homosexuality is outlawed, according to the review, published in March and updated in December https://ilga.org/downloads/ILGA_World_State_Sponsored_Homophobia_report_global_legislation_overview_update_December_2019.pdf last year. A judge in Nigeria on Tuesday threw out a case against 47 men charged with public displays of affection with members of the same sex, ending what had widely been seen as a test of the country's laws banning homosexual relationships.

Here is the state of play on LGBT+ rights in Africa: - The maximum penalty is death in four African countries: Mauritania, Nigeria (in states where sharia law is applied), Somalia and South Sudan.

- Life imprisonment is the maximum penalty in Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia, while jail terms of up to 14 years are possible in Gambia, Kenya and Malawi. - The High Court of Kenya last year upheld the law criminalising consensual same-sex sexual activity, adding it is "an effective method to contain the country's HIV epidemic".

- In 2017, Chad criminalised same-sex acts in what the ILGA review called "a worrying example of legal regression in the region". - Although homosexuality is not a crime in Egypt, discrimination against the LGBT+ community is rife. Gay men are frequently arrested and typically charged with debauchery, immorality or blasphemy.

- Ivory Coast does not criminalise gay sex but there have been recorded cases of detention and prosecution. - Tanzania has banned provision of condoms and lubricants to LGBT+ health clinics and, since 2018, increased the use of forced anal examinations.

- Convictions on the grounds of sodomy in Tunisia have reportedly been on the rise. - In Kenya, lesbian, bisexual and queer women have experienced violence and marginalisation not only from general society but also from within the wider LGBT+ community.

- Broad protection against discrimination based on sexual orientation exists in three countries: Angola, Mauritius and South Africa. Employment protection exists in the same three countries plus Botswana, Cape Verde, Mozambique and Seychelles. - South Africa is the only African country where gay marriage is legal and where the constitution protects against discrimination based on sexual orientation. In March 2018, the cabinet approved a bill criminalising hate crimes and hate speech. However, South Africa has high rates of rape and homophobic crime.

- Botswana decriminalised homosexuality in June last year, although the ruling is subject to appeal. - Gabon's Senate voted in June to decriminalise homosexuality.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Liberian president has no third-term ambitions, says minister

Liberian President George Weah will seek to serve two terms only, his representative said on Tuesday, expressing concern about protests in neighbouring Ivory Coast and Guinea over their presidents bids for a third term. The assurance came a...

Microsoft beats quarterly revenue estimates, shares rise

Microsoft Corp beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, powered by growth in its flagship cloud computing business as the software giant continued to benefit from a global shift to work and learning from home.The shift t...

NXIVM sex cult founder Keith Raniere is sentenced to 120 years in prison

Keith Raniere, the founder of the cult-like group NXIVM where women were kept on starvation diets, branded with his initials, and ordered to have sex with him, was sentenced on Tuesday to 120 years in prison following his conviction for sex...

Saudi cabinet condemns cartoons offending prophet Mohammad- statement

Saudi Arabias cabinet renewed on Tuesday its refusal of any attempt to link Islam and terrorism, it said in a statement. The cabinet also condemned cartoons offending the Prophet Mohammad.The statement did not refer to calls in some Muslim ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020