Left Menu
Development News Edition

Michigan judge sides with open-carry of firearms at polling stations

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 04:09 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 04:09 IST
Michigan judge sides with open-carry of firearms at polling stations

A Michigan judge sided with gun-rights advocates on Tuesday in allowing the open carrying of firearms at polling places on Election Day and blocking enforcement of an order by state authorities barring such weapon displays to prevent voter intimidation.

State Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, vowed to immediately appeal the judge's ruling, saying "this issue is of significant public interest and importance to our election process." Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, also a Democrat and the state's top election official, issued a directive on Oct. 16 prohibiting the open carrying of guns at polling stations, clerk's offices and other places where absentee ballots are tabulated.

Nessel and the head of the state police, Colonel Joe Gasper, joined in endorsing the open-carry restriction, announced a week after 13 men were arrested on charges of taking part in a plot by armed extremists to kidnap Michigan's Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer. At least three of the defendants were among hundreds of protesters, many carrying weapons, who thronged the Michigan capitol on April 30 as state lawmakers debated Whitmer's request to extend her emergency public health authority to order social-distancing rules aimed at controlling the spread of coronavirus infections. Photos showed that all three men were armed.

Michigan is an "open-carry" state, meaning a firearm can be generally carried in public by its lawful owner without a permit, though that does not apply to churches, schools, libraries, hospitals and a handful of other public places.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

TIMELINE-Key events in Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's extradition case

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is back in a Canadian court this week to fight her extradition to the Unite States. Here is a timeline of the case.AUG. 22, 2018 A New York court issues an arrest warrant f...

Huawei lawyers ask Canada police why no 'alarm bells' rang during CFO's arrest

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd lawyers resumed witness testimony in a Vancouver court on Tuesday, asking why aspects of Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous arrest did not set off alarm bells to the arresting federal police officer. Huaweis le...

Donald Trump is a fighter, says First Lady

The American spirit is stronger than the deadly coronavirus and President Donald Trump is a fighter, asserted First Lady Melania on Tuesday while seeking votes for her husband. Donald is a fighter. He loves this country and he fights for y...

Grave-counting satellite images seek to track Yemen's COVID death toll

A first-of-its-kind study using satellite images to count fresh graves and analyse burial activity in Yemen has estimated the death toll there from COVID-19 or COVID-related causes is far higher than official government figures suggest.Usin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020