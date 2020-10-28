Cong to 'gherao' Uttarakhand CM's residence over HC order on registration of FIR

A day after Uttarakhand High Court directed CBI to register an FIR against the Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, the state in-charge of Congress Devendra Yadav called the allegation against Chief Minister serious and said his party "gherao" the Chief Minister's residence. "High Court's order against the Chief Minister is a serious matter. Congress is going to meet the Governor today on this issue. The party will also do gherao at the Chief Minister's residence," said Yadav who is on a tour of the state at the moment.

In a major ruling, the Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday quashed the FIR registered by the state government against two journalists for cheating, forgery, and many other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). It further directed the Superintendent of Police, CBI Dehradun, to register an FIR on the basis of the allegations levelled against the Chief Minister.

"The allegations as levelled in the instant FIR do not make out any prima-facie case against the petitioners," Justice Ravindra Maithani said in his judgement and quashed the FIR registered against the journalist duo. "Superintendent of Police, CBI Dehradun is directed to register an FIR on the basis of the allegations levelled," the bench further said in its order. (ANI)