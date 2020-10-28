Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong to 'gherao' Uttarakhand CM's residence over HC order on registration of FIR

A day after Uttarakhand High Court directed CBI to register an FIR against the Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, the state in-charge of Congress Devendra Yadav called the allegation against Chief Minister serious and said his party "gherao" the Chief Minister's residence.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 28-10-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 10:54 IST
Cong to 'gherao' Uttarakhand CM's residence over HC order on registration of FIR
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

A day after Uttarakhand High Court directed CBI to register an FIR against the Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, the state in-charge of Congress Devendra Yadav called the allegation against Chief Minister serious and said his party "gherao" the Chief Minister's residence. "High Court's order against the Chief Minister is a serious matter. Congress is going to meet the Governor today on this issue. The party will also do gherao at the Chief Minister's residence," said Yadav who is on a tour of the state at the moment.

In a major ruling, the Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday quashed the FIR registered by the state government against two journalists for cheating, forgery, and many other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). It further directed the Superintendent of Police, CBI Dehradun, to register an FIR on the basis of the allegations levelled against the Chief Minister.

"The allegations as levelled in the instant FIR do not make out any prima-facie case against the petitioners," Justice Ravindra Maithani said in his judgement and quashed the FIR registered against the journalist duo. "Superintendent of Police, CBI Dehradun is directed to register an FIR on the basis of the allegations levelled," the bench further said in its order. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Motors shares jump nearly 6 pc after earnings announcement

Shares of Tata Motors jumped nearly 6 per cent in early trade on Wednesday after the company said it expects gradual recovery of demand and supply in the coming months. Defying disappointing earnings in the September quarter, the stock open...

Japan not eyeing new reactors to help reach 2050 carbon-neutral goal

Japan is not considering building new nuclear power plants to help it become carbon-free by 2050, the governments top spokesman said on Wednesday.For the worlds fifth-biggest emitter, reining in emissions from utilities that contribute abou...

Uttarakhand govt dismisses suspended judge Deepali Sharma

Accepting the decision of the Uttarakhand High Court, the state government dismissed civil judge Deepali Sharma Senior Division from service on Tuesday. A full judge bench of High court issued an order on October 14 regarding the dismissal ...

China accuses U.S. of deflecting blame as diplomatic row shifts to climate

A senior Chinese official accused the United States on Wednesday of deflecting blame and breaking its word when it comes to fighting climate change, as the simmering diplomatic row between the worlds two biggest economies shifts to the envi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020