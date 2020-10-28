Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man who fled after stabbing TV actress in Mumbai traced: Cops

The accused, Yogesh Mahipal Singh, was on Tuesday night traced to a hospital at Vasai in neighbouring Palghar district, located about 50 km from here, he said. According to the actress, Singh allegedly stabbed her in the abdomen and both hands in Versova area of Mumbai on Monday night as she had refused his marriage proposal.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 12:11 IST
Man who fled after stabbing TV actress in Mumbai traced: Cops

Mumbai Police have traced the man who allegedly stabbed TV actress Malvi Malhotra with a knife, but he is yet to be arrested as he is hospitalised, a police official said on Wednesday. The accused, Yogesh Mahipal Singh, was on Tuesday night traced to a hospital at Vasai in neighbouring Palghar district, located about 50 km from here, he said.

According to the actress, Singh allegedly stabbed her in the abdomen and both hands in Versova area of Mumbai on Monday night as she had refused his marriage proposal. After attacking her, the accused fled in his car.

The actress is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai, the police said. On Tuesday, the accused was found at a Vasai-based hospital where a Versova police team went and enquired with him about the incident, the official said.

"He has not yet been arrested as he his hospitalised for some treatment," the official said. Another police team is likely to go the hospital in Vasai on Wednesday for further inquiry into the case, he said.

The actress told the police that she knew the accused since last one year and he wanted to marry her, but she rejected the proposal, the official said. An FIR has been registered against Singh under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), an official from Versova police station earlier said.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Shraddha Kapoor set to essay shapeshift 'naagin' in trilogy

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is set to essay the role of a shapeshift naagin for the first time for a trilogy titled Nagin to be helmed by Vishal Furia. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on Twitter on Wed...

Bihar Polls: Balgudar villagers in Lakhisarai district boycott elections

Voters of Balgudar village in Lakhisarai district boycotted elections in protest against the construction of a museum on a playground. Booth number 115 wore a deserted look as the villagers decided not to cast their vote.The villagers are n...

India changes controversial land laws in disputed Kashmir

India has amended a law in Jammu and Kashmir allowing Indian citizens to buy land in the disputed territory, said officials, sparking opposition criticism about a steady erosion of the rights of Kashmiri people.A notification issued on Tues...

Schools in Delhi to remain closed till further notice: Sisodia

All schools in Delhi will continue to be closed till further orders in view of the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday. Parents are not in favour of reopening schools either, Sisodia said at an on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020