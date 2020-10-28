Pompeo to make stop in Vietnam during Asia tour - Vietnam govt

Pompeo to make stop in Vietnam during Asia tour - Vietnam govtReuters | Hanoi | Updated: 28-10-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 14:55 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Vietnam on Thursday and Friday during his Asia tour, the Vietnamese government said.
The visit was announced in a short statement on the government's news website on Wednesday. The U.S. State Department has not confirmed that Pompeo will be adding Vietnam to his four-leg tour.
Pompeo is currently in India and had been due to hold meetings in Indonesia on Thursday.
