Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cross-examination of witnesses in Huawei CFO's U.S. extradition case enters third day

Lawyers for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou and the Canadian government are on Wednesday expected to cross examine more witnesses involved with Meng's 2018 arrest as part of her fight against an extradition request from the United States. Meng, 48, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 while on a layover bound for Mexico.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 15:32 IST
Cross-examination of witnesses in Huawei CFO's U.S. extradition case enters third day
Huawei Consumer Business Group Image Credit: ANI

Lawyers for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou and the Canadian government are on Wednesday expected to cross-examine more witnesses involved with Meng's 2018 arrest as part of her fight against an extradition request from the United States.

Meng, 48, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 while on a layover bound for Mexico. The United States charged her with bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.'s business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions. She has claimed innocence and is fighting the charges from Vancouver, where she is under house arrest in her home in Shaughnessy, one of Vancouver's wealthiest neighborhoods.

Meng's arrest triggered an ongoing chill in diplomatic relations between Ottawa and Beijing. Soon after her detention, China arrested Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig on espionage charges. The witness testimony is focusing on the second branch of abuse of process that Meng's lawyers claim took place. They have argued authorities violated her rights during her arrest, including when Canadian authorities allegedly shared identifying details about her electronic devices with their U.S. counterparts.

Defense attorney Richard Peck questioned Meng's arresting officer, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Constable Winston Yep, for much of Monday and Tuesday. Peck's lines of questioning have focused on why the RCMP allowed the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to intercept Meng before police arrested her, as well as attempting to draw out lapses in the due process throughout her detainment and arrest.

The defense will question Yep for another hour on Wednesday, the court said before closing on Tuesday. Witness testimony is set to last five days in total. Meng's case is scheduled to wrap up in April 2021, although the potential for appeals of an ultimate decision means the case could drag on for years.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two Kerala ministers get bail in assembly ruckus case

A court here on Wednesday granted bail to two Kerala ministers in a criminal case registered in connection with the ruckus inside the state Assembly in 2015 during the tenure of previous congress-led UDF government. Chief Judicial Magistrat...

2 Army personnel injured in mine blast along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Two Army personnel were injured in a mine blast along the Line of control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Wednesday, official sources saidThe two personnel stepped on an anti-personnel mine triggering a blast during patrolling ...

Bribes being sought to make NHM employees permanent: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday alleged that some people in Maharashtra were demanding bribes for making contractual employees of the National Health Mission permanent. This corruption runs into Rs 300 crore to Rs 400 crore...

Pope says "lady" COVID must be obeyed, forgoes mask

Pope Francis on Wednesday described the COVID-19 pandemic as a tough lady taskmaster who must be obeyed, but he and most close aides did not wear masks at his general audience.At the start of the indoor audience, Francis apologized to peopl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020