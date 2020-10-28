Left Menu
Delhi court grants bail to man, says FIR reflects he did not attack victim

A Delhi court has granted bail to a man arrested for allegedly attacking a person with an iron rod, saying the FIR reflected that he was not the person who had hit the victim.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 16:26 IST
Delhi court grants bail to man, says FIR reflects he did not attack victim

A Delhi court has granted bail to a man arrested for allegedly attacking a person with an iron rod, saying the FIR reflected that he was not the person who had hit the victim. Metropolitan Magistrate Vivek Kumar Agarwal granted the relief to Afzal on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 with two sureties of like amount.

The court said the investigation has already been completed with regard to Afzal and he has been in jail for more than a month now. “As reflected from the copy of FIR, it is to observe that the accused (Afzal) was not the person who had hit the victim with an iron rod. Again, investigation has already been completed qua accused and the accused is in custody for last more than one month, it said.

"No purpose would be served to detain the accused behind bars as trial of the case certainly takes sufficient time,” the court said in its October 26 order. The court directed him not to approach the victim in any manner, tamper with the evidence or influence the witnesses in the case.

During the hearing held through video conferencing, advocate Amjad Malak, appearing for Afzal, said that according to the FIR co-accused Sher Khan had caused grievous hurt to Brijesh, the victim. Malak further argued that he was in custody in the case since September 22 and was willing to abide by the conditions imposed on him on being granted bail.

The public prosecutor, appearing for the state, had opposed the bail plea, saying the allegations against Afzal were serious in nature..

