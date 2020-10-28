These are the top stories at 5.10 pm: Nation DEL47 PAR-LD TWITTER Par panel raps Twitter for showing Ladakh as part of China; seeks written explanation from US parent New Delhi: A parliamentary committee on Wednesday came down heavily on Twitter for showing Ladakh as part of China, saying it amounted to treason and an explanation must be tendered by the US-based parent of the social media platform in form of an affidavit, sources in the panel said. By Jatin Takkar DEL14 VIRUS-LD CASES Fresh COVID-19 cases remain below 45k in India; total caseload inch closer to 80 lakh-mark New Delhi: The new coronavirus cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours remained below 45,000, even as the total COVID-19 caseload inched closer to 80 lakh, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. DEL28 NIA-LD SEARCHES NIA searches trust, NGOs in Srinagar in terror funding case Srinagar: The NIA on Wednesday searched 10 locations in the Valley and one in Bangalore in connection with a case related to NGOs and trusts diverting funds meant for charitable activities to “secessionist and separatist activities” in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

CAL12 BH-POLL-PM-RALLY Modi rakes up Ayodhya, 'jungle raj' at Bihar rally Darbhanga: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections, raking up the Ayodhya issue and urging the people to defeat the opposition which had ushered in a "jungle raj" in the state and embezzled funds meant for development schemes. CAL31 BH-POLL-2ND LD VOTING Bihar records 46.29% turnout till 3 PM in 1st phase of assembly polls Patna: Over 46 per cent voter turnout has been recorded till 3 PM in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said in its provisional data.

DEL1 JK-ENCOUNTER Two militants killed in Badgam in encounter with security forces: Police Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed by security forces in an encounter that broke out on Tuesday night in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. MDS5 KL-GOLD-CUSTODY Gold smuggling case: Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar taken into ED custody Thiruvananthapuram: Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar, facing probe in the Kerala gold smuggling case, was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from a city hospital on Wednesday, soon after a court rejected his anticipatory bail petition in the matter.

DEL42 DL-VIRUS-2NDLD SCHOOLS-REOPENING COVID-19: Schools in Delhi to remain closed till further orders New Delhi: All schools in Delhi will continue to be closed till further orders in view of the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday. DEL45 UP-RS-LD BSP Six BSP MLAs rebel in UP, hint they may leave Mayawati's party Lucknow: In a jolt to the BSP on Wednesday, four of the 10 MLAs who had proposed the name of the party’s lone candidate in next month’s Rajya Sabha polls withdrew support amid hints that they may switch sides.

DEL37 AVI-HONG KONG-AI Hong Kong bars Air India flights for fourth time as passengers test positive for COVID-19 New Delhi: Hong Kong has banned Air India flights from Mumbai till November 10 after a few passengers on its flight earlier this week tested positive for COVID-19 post arrival, a senior government official said on Wednesday. DEL36 AVI-SPICJET-SEAPLANE SpiceJet to operate two daily seaplane flights between Sabarmati riverfront, Statue of Unity from Saturday New Delhi: SpiceJet on Wednesday said it will operate two daily seaplane flights between the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad and the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat from Saturday.

Legal LGD5 SC-LD PINJRA TOD SC dismisses Delhi govt plea against bail granted to Pinjra Tod activist in riots case New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed Delhi government's appeal against the bail granted to Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita in a case related to riots in north-east part of the national capital during anti-CAA protest in February this year. Business DEL46 BIZ-FINMIN-INTEREST-WAIVER Interest waiver: Outstanding as of Feb 29 to be reference for ex gratia relief New Delhi: The loan outstanding as of February 29 would be the reference amount for calculating the differential interest amount under the 'scheme for grant of ex gratia payment of difference between compound interest and simple interest' according to the FAQs released by the Finance Ministry.

Foreign FGN22 CHINA-INDOUS China says border standoff with India bilateral issue; criticises US' Indo-Pacific strategy Beijing: China on Wednesday said its border standoff with India in eastern Ladakh is a bilateral issue, and asked the US to "stop" its Indo-Pacific strategy, terming it as an attempt to impose American hegemony in the region. By K J M Varma FGN20 LANKA-2NDLD POMPEO US’ vision of Sri Lanka very different from ‘predator’ China: Pompeo Colombo: America’s vision on Sri Lanka is "very different" from that of "predator" China, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said here on Tuesday as he met the leadership here and reaffirmed US' commitment to the island nation’s sovereignty and security..